RODIN, Mary

RODIN (nee Schramm), Mary Margaret



Mary Margaret Rodin (nee Schramm), of Fairborn, OH, passed away on January 24, 2021, at 94 years old. Mary was born on July 7, 1926, in Chicago, IL, to her parents Nicholas and Helen Schramm (nee Schmitz). She married her husband of 47 years, E.M. "Mike" Rodin, on June 7, 1947, in Burlington, Iowa.



Mary is preceded in death by both parents, her husband, and a daughter, Eulalia M. Rodin. She is survived by children James M. Rodin, Helen (Phil) Drake, Ken (Bernadette) Rodin, and



Rita (Tom) Stevenson; grandchildren Matthew (Deanna) Rodin, Kelly (Andrew) Drake, Candice (Chris) Rakestraw, Bridget (Michael) Hagen, Kendra (Paul) Stevenson, Erin Rodin, and Joshua Stevenson. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Naomi, Oliver, and Juliva Rakestraw; Jackson, Harrison, and Mason Rodin; Lucas and Max Sarabia; and Nora and



William Hagen.



Mary was a retired Century 21 realtor, worked faithfully as an election poll worker for over 50 years in Fairborn, and served as a Gray Lady for the Red Cross. She was active within her church, Mary, Help of Christians, where she was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and the JOY Club, a communion server, and lector/commentator. Mary served as co-chairperson for the Officers' Wives Club Bridge Committee for nearly 30 years. She was an avid bridge player, playing weekly for over 4 decades, and would call Bingo at Wright Nursing and MHC festivals for many years. Mary also loved bowling, including being the league secretary for more than 40 years, and playing Mah-Jongg.



Visitation will be held at Burcham-Tobias Funeral Home in Fairborn, OH, on February 6, 2021, at 12 pm, with a brief



service to follow at 1 pm and burial at Fairfield Cemetery. Mary's family would like to request anyone in attendance to wear their best cruise wear, in memory of her love of going on cruises. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to Mary, Help of Christians Church in Fairborn, OH. Condolences to the family may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

