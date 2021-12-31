RODMAN, Donald L.



Devoted husband, respected father, adored grandpa, and one-of-a-kind friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on Tues. Dec 7, 2021. He was born July 22 in Bangor, ME, to the late Blaine



"William" Rodman and Genie C. (Page) Rooks. A summary cannot begin to describe all 85 years the world was blessed with Don, but his most notable adventure began when he and his sidekick, Linda Cody, went on a road trip to New Hampshire… and even though Sears & Roebuck couldn't help these two love birds get married at the time, they married a few years later. Shortly after they were married, they moved to Springfield, OH, and called it home until Don retired as Foreman of the plating department at SPECO. Upon retirement, he and Linda decided to pick up and go - traveling from place to place enjoying all the sights the Midwest had to offer.



During one adventure, they discovered a town, Ochlocknee, GA, and knew it was where they wanted to enjoy their retirement years! Don enjoyed classic country music, Nascar races, tinkering in his woodshop building everything from birdhouses to benches, and who could forget his love for scratch-off tickets. He will be dearly missed and is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Linda; his children: Terri (John Polen) Hollis, Brenda (Steve Biggs) Mattimore, Donald (Kelly) Rodman Jr, Timothy (Cindy) Rodman, Shawn (Kelly) Rodman, and Denny (Diane) Cupps; his grandchildren: Nicole, Chad, Chris, Mark, Lindsey, Jayme, Ashley, Tonya, Jessica, Kelsey, Nolan, Olivia, Alan, Matt, and Amanda; 20 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; adored cats: TomTom and Baby; and many other extended family members and dear friends. In



addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his daughter Dianna Straight; sister's Joan and Donna; and his



beloved dog Annie. His sense of humor and classic funny



jesters will surely be missed.

