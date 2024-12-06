Rodrigues, Guillermo Ortiz



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Guillermo Ortiz Rodrigues on November 27, 2024, in Hamilton, Ohio. Guillermo was born on February 10, 1925 in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. The son of Ernesto Ortiz Rivera and Julia Rodrigues Vasquez. Peeking through a fence Guillermo saw his future wife Maria Delgado for the first time when he was 13 and she was 9. He knew then that he would marry her, and that day came in August of 1950. Guillermo welcomed his first son Waldemar in 1957 and his second son Edgardo in 1961. He enjoyed weekly thrifting adventures, which was the major supplier of his collection of clocks and mechanical birds, hats and coffee cups. he also loved working in his garden and had a wide range of beautiful flowers. He is survived by his sons Waldemar Ortiz (Agnes) and Edgardo Ortiz (Paula); grandchildren Daphnes Ortiz, Wally Ortiz (Sabrina), Kellie Ortiz, Brittney Ortiz; 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Soccoro, Junior and Albert Caballery to whom he held dear to his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernesto and Julia Ortiz; sisters Juana Cordero (Francisco), Olga Diaz (Lao), Tomasita Ortiz Rodrigues; wife Maria Ortiz Delgado and grandson Noel Ortiz. Funeral services will be Monday, December 9, 2024 at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 2299 University Blvd. Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 6pm until time of services 7pm.



