Rodriguez, Inez E.
Rodriguez, Inez E., age 98 formerly of Centerville, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel in 1996. She is survived by a daughter and her husband, JoAnn (Robert); two sons and daughter's-in-law, Robert (Catherine), James (Rita); sisters, Lina Vattolo, Valeria Vattolo, Bianca Vattolo; a brother-in-law, Mauro Mariani; grandchildren, Amy, Rob, Carmen, Maya, Christine, Stephanie; five great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am, Friday December 8 at Holy Angels Church. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Dayton, OH
45440