ROEBUCK-NOOKS,



Elinor G.



Age 94, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences at www.thomasfunerals.com, may be sent to the family; virtual streaming link available.

