ROEBUCK, William D. "Willie" William D. "Willie" Roebuck, age 94, of Eaton, OH, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at Vancrest Nursing Center in Eaton. He was born December 21, 1925, in Dayton, OH, to the late Malry and Elizabeth Roebuck. He was a 1944 graduate of Dunbar High School and was recruited to attend and play basketball at Central State University. Before starting at Central State, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served two years during WWII, serving in the Philippines and Japan. After returning from the war, he worked for the Department of Defense in the Dayton area as a Driving Instructor for over 30 years. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Sandy and Joseph Roebuck; sisters, Sarah and Dorothy Roebuck; beloved companion, Betty Smith; and dear friend, Herschel DuBose. He is survived by his niece, Judith Rodgers of Indianapolis, IN; several great-nieces and nephews; and special friend, Larry Ogletree. A private graveside service will be held at Dayton National Veterans Cemetery with full military honors provided by the U.S. Army and Preble County Honor Guard.


