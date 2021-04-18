ROEDER, Edna Mae



EDNA MAE ROEDER, 96, of Springfield, passed away April 12, 2021, at Oakwood Village. She was born on April 23, 1924, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Oliver and Charlotte Huggins. She



graduated from Springfield High School. After high school Edna graduated from City



Hospital School of Nursing. She worked for City Hospital in the



maternity ward for several years and then worked for Dr.



Donald Guyton. She later worked and retired from Springview Developmental Center with 10 years of service. Edna was a member of Springfield Township Fire Department #2 Ladies Auxiliary and she was also a Nurse Cadet. Her and her



husband, "Bud" were the founders and advisors of the Saddle Tramps 4-H Club for 27 years. Edna had a passion for crafts, painting, gardening, and traveling with her husband and close friends. Survivors include her four children, Barbara



Ricketts, Joyce (Mike) Priest, Keith (Debbie) Roeder and John (Cari) Roeder; eight grandchildren, Marc Ricketts, Scott (Kim) Ricketts, Brian (Tracy) Ricketts, Holly (Dale) Martin, Lori (Sean) Dunne, Jamie (Derien) DeMayo, Steve (Sierra Hilliard) Roeder and Adam (Amie Myers) Roeder; 18 great-grandchildren;



numerous nieces and nephews and good friend, Betty Bross. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years,



Eugene "Bud" Roeder; brother, Dick Berry and son-in-law,



Larry "Butch" Ricketts. Private services will be held at the



convenience of the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



