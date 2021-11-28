ROETTER, Nancy

ROETTER (Dyke), Nancy E.



Age 82 of Kettering, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021. She was born April 3, 1939, in Dayton to the late Alvin and



Esquiline Staley Dyke. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William James Roetter. She is survived by her children Steve (Jeanette) Roetter, Holly (Richard) Herbst, and Patty (Mike) Waker; grandchildren Kirsten, Derek, Blake, Hannah, Rick, Jack, Nicole, and Ben and great-grandchildren Jack, Evelyn, and Charlotte. Nancy was a graduate of Fairmont West High School and attended Ohio State University. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. A private



celebration of Jim and Nancy's lives will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of



Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

