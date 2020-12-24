X

ROGERS, Billy

ROGERS, Billy E.

Age 94, of Middletown, passed away at Majestic Care of Middletown, where he had resided for five years. He was born

November 28, 1926, in Powell County, Kentucky, and moved to Middletown when he was 16 years old. Billy served in the U.S. Navy during W.W. II. He was employed at Inland

Container for 39 years, retiring in 1992. Billy enjoyed working with classic vintage cars. Preceding him in death were his parents, Isaac Virgil and Ila Allen Rogers; his wife, Inez Rogers in 2004; one son, Victor Rogers; one grandson, Jerran E. Adkins; two sons-in-law, Bob Snell and Cary Shotwell; and one sister, Maxine Due. He is survived by five children, Zona Gayle Sanders, Linda Sue (Eddie) Scherer, Vikki Adkins, Billy G. (Stephanie) Rogers, and Sandra K. (Larry Roberts) Shotwell; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and many

extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday,

December 28, 2020, from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by

services at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Ray Phillips officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, with military honors by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard.

Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.herr-riggs.com


