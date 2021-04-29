ROGERS, Daniel J.



Age 69, passed away on April 12, 2021, in Palm Coast,



Florida, following a lengthy



illness. Born in Dayton, OH, on Nov. 11, 1951. Graduated from Carroll high school in the class of '70. Graduated from Purdue University where he majored in civil engineering then went on to work for the Indiana State Highway Department. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Joe W. Rogers and Mary S. Prather. He is survived by his daughter Emily; sister Cathy (Mike); nephews Alex and Danny. In honor of his



memory, donations may be made to Seminole County Parrot Rescue and Sanctuary at 220 Saunders Trail, Geneva, FL 32732. Condolences can be made at Heritage Funeral Home, Flagler Beach, Palm Coast, FL.

