ROGERS, James Frederick



Lovingly known as Fred, Freddie and Chilly Red, entered into this life on June 22, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Mattie B. (Robinson) Rogers and James F. Rogers. He was educated in Dayton, Ohio. He was a man of adventure. He loved playing cards, playing dominoes and wrestling. He was an active member of AA and NA for over 28 years.



Mr. Rogers was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He adored his family and loved family get-togethers. On Monday, May 17, 2021, Mr. Rogers was called to rest at Hospice of Dayton. Mr. James F. Rogers leaves to cherish his love, laughter and precious memories 6 children: Josie Jordan, Katina (Kevin) Johnson, Kenya (Reggie) Morgan, Tenae Rogers, Tara (Namon) Weaver, James Rogers III; 17 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Laura (Claude) Legardye, Genevieve (Bea) Fields; and 1 brother Thomas (Mitch) Garnett; several nieces, nephews and cousins including special cousins Terrance and wife Dorothy Williams and Craig Williams; and special friends, William and Kelly Phillips. Mr. Rogers was preceded in death by his parents Mattie Rogers and James Rogers, and step-father Lucius Garnett. Walk through visitation 10-11 A.M,



Friday, May 21, 2021, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Private



services. Special thanks are extended to his granddaughter Antonia Ashley Roberts, Maria Joseph Nursing facility, Miami Valley Hospital and Hospice of Dayton. Interment West



Memory Gardens.



HHRoberts.com