ROGERS, Mark Allen



Mark Allen Rogers Of Placerville, California.



Born October 15, 1967.



Passed away from natural causes on February 19th 2021. Mark was preceded in death by his father Robert Bob Rogers, mother Virginia Ginny Rogers, brother Timothy Rogers all of a Dayton Ohio. He is survived by son Garrett Ludwig, brothers Philip Rogers and Daniel



Rogers and many cousins, aunts and uncles all of Dayton, Ohio, he is also survived by his fiancé Sally Tsai of Sacramento, CA.



Mark was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served our country on the USS O'BANNON - DD 987. He was an LVN nurse at The Pines nursing home in Placerville, CA. Mark was full of compassion. He poured his heart and soul into the care of his patients. He will be sorely missed by his family, patients and coworkers. He provided his own dog, Bibo, as a therapy dog for his facility, bringing patients endless joy and comfort. There will be a garden dedicated to Mark at The Pines nursing facility for his outstanding dedication to his patients. He loved traveling to other countries, and absorbing different cultures. He loved sharing the newest tech gadgets with friends and family as well as entertaining his patients with them. Taking and editing photos was something he enjoyed immensely.



