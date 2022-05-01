dayton-daily-news logo
ROGERS, Martha S.

Martha S. Rogers of Middletown, died on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born in Middletown on September 7, 1929, to parents, Edwin and Goldie (Kellough) Scharenberg. Martha graduated from

Middletown High School and Wilmington College, where she majored in Elementary Education. She taught school for

thirty years. She retired from the Miamisburg City Schools. She was a member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, Ohio Education Association, a life member of the National Education Association, a member of the Retired Miamisburg Classroom Teachers Association and a member of the Order of Eastern Star Prosser Chapter #367, where she was a past Worthy Matron. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church. Martha is survived by her granddaughters, Wendy (Dale) and Robin (Kenney). She was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Rogers; sons,

Kenneth Richard Rogers, Jr. and Darryl Joseph Rogers;

parents; and sister, Myrtle Michael. Funeral Service will be Monday, May 2, 2022, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Pastor Michael Havey officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Germantown Union

