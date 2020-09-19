ROGERS, Robert

ROGERS III, Robert M. "Bob" ROBERT M. "BOB" ROGERS III, age 51, of Springfield, went into the loving arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his loving family on September 17, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born on April 21, 1969, in San Diego, California, to Robert and Theresa Rogers. He talked often about the great memories of his childhood spent in Troy, Ohio. Bob proudly served his country, in the United States Navy. He later loved serving his community as a first responder for the Pleasant Township and Harrison Township Fire Departments, as well as his work at Konecranes. Bob also enjoyed a passion for re- enacting and teaching early American history with his re- enacting community, that he considered family. Survivors include his loving wife of 17 years, Kathy (McCann) Rogers; two daughters, Amanda (Kent) Pollock and Abby (Tyler) Halley; six grandchildren, Tyler, Owen, Kamden, Rhilyn, Noah and Bently; father Robert Rogers Jr. and mother Theresa Rogers, sister Mary Rice, and brother Christopher Rogers, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends he called family. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 1-2pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Bob's life will begin at 2:00. Burial will follow at the Vernon- Asbury Cemetery, Pleasant Township. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



