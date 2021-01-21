ROGERS, Dr. Col. Stanley



Dr. Col. Stanley Rogers stepped into eternity on January 15, 2021. Born in Seguin, Texas, on May 22, 1962, to the union of Mr. Sandy B. and Mrs. Delma L. Rogers. Stanley graduated from Medical Lake High School in 1981. He then went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Tennessee State University in 1985, where he pledged his loyalty to Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated. With a passion for knowledge, Stanley continued his education at the University of Dayton where he received his Master of Science in Electrical Engineering ('92) and his PhD in Electrical Engineering ('02). Col. Rogers began his military career when he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force in 1985. He concluded his military career after being promoted to the rank of Colonel as an Air Force Reservist in 2013. Stanley was most recently a Command Systems Engineer in the Air Force Materials Command Headquarters.



Dr. Rogers was an active member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, Zeta Delta Lambda Chapter; the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE); Tau Beta Pi, the Engineering Honor Society; and the local chapter of Mensa. Stanley departs this life leaving many that love him: His daughters Brandy and Jasmine Rogers; His Mother, Delma Louise Rogers; and His brothers and sister, William, Curtis, Harlan and Sharron Rogers. He also leaves a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins that truly loved and will miss him. We are all shocked and saddened by the unexpected passing of Dr. Rogers, but we understand that our loss is heaven's gain. Dr. Stanley Rogers' homegoing service will be conducted by Foston's Funeral Home in Clarksville, Tennessee, on January 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. The service can be attended virtually on Facebook via Foston Funeral Home. Foston Funeral Home can be contacted by phone at 931-436-5371.



