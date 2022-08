ROGERS, Wanda L.



Age 93, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was born on May 21, 1929, to the late Walter and Alice Wenger in Englewood, OH.



Wanda is preceded in death by her first husband Ronald C. Rafferty and second husband James Rogers.



She is survived by her daughter Karen (Don) Tomczak and son Patrick (Jenny) Rafferty; grandchildren Jeffrey Tomczak, Tiffany (Michael) Mielnicki, Larissa Jeffries, Brandon (Shawna) Rafferty; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister in-law Beryl Wenger and also 5 step-children.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 4134 Cedar Ridge Rd, Dayton OH 45414. The family will receive friends 10am until time of Mass at the church. Burial following at David's Cemetery in Kettering. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.



