ROHR, Judith Ann "Judy"



Age 76 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born August 21, 1944, in Dayton to the late Harry and Ethel Reeder. Judy retired from Van Dyne Crotty after many years. In addition to her



parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Rohr; stepson, Rick Rohr; siblings, Harry Edward Reeder, Jr., John Reeder and Carolyn Jane Rhoads. Judy will be missed by her sisters, Bonnie Barnes and Sue (Bruce) Rinehart; stepchildren, Rebecca Jordan, Michael (Frieda) Rohr, Christina Spindler, Phillip Rohr, Joe Rohr and Kathy Grissom; and nieces, Holly and Heather. Visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. A procession will leave the funeral home at 1:45 p.m. to Union Cemetery, Newton Twp. for a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. The state of Ohio is under a mandatory mask mandate. Masks must be worn in all public places. To share a memory of Judy or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

