Rolek, Carolyn

Rolek (Sack), Carolyn Eleanor



Carolyn Eleanor Rolek, age 80, of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on July 13, 2024. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on May 4, 1944, the daughter of the late Frederick and Eleanor Sack. She was preceded in death by her parents; her dear son, Matthew David Rolek; her sister, Linda Hedlund; her parents-in-law, Stanley & Martha Rolek of Chicago, Illinois; and her dog, "Bucky". Carolyn is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Evan Rolek; her loving daughter, Christine (Mathew) Noggle; grandsons, Zachary and Riley Noggle; brother-in-law, Gregor (Ruth) Rolek of St. Cloud, Minnesota; her furbaby, "Ziggy"; and many other loving family and friends. Carolyn was a graduate of the University of Illinois, Class of 1967. She was a Teacher with the Oakwood Public School System in Oakwood, Illinois, where she also was known to teach piano and play for various events. After her time in Oakwood, she was a Librarian with the Dayton Christian Schools, as well as at Hillside Chapel. She was a member of Hillside Chapel for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed playing the piano, also playing Bridge & Euchre, loved to read & sew, and was a wonderful cook. Her love of Jesus and her faith got her through some of the toughest moments of her life. Carolyn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00am, on Friday, July 19, 2024, at Hillside Chapel, 3515 Shakertown Rd., Beavercreek, where a Celebration of her Life will begin at 11:00am. Burial will be held at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery, Beavercreek, privately with the family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Columbus, Ohio Food Bank (Mid-Ohio Food Collective, PO Box 182883, Columbus, OH 43218), the Dayton, Ohio Food Bank (56 Armor Place, Dayton, OH 45417), the Alzheimer's Association (6 N. Main St., Suite #130, Dayton, OH 45402) or the Hillside Chapel OWLS "Older, Wiser, Loving, Saints" (3515 Shakertown Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45430). To share a memory of Carolyn or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



