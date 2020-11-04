ROMANICK, Mary T.



Mary T. Romanick, 90, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio.



Born May 14, 1930, in Plymouth, PA, to the late Edward and Catherine (Pisack) Sleva. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Joseph (April 2018), sister Florence (2005), and is survived by



her brother Stanley Sleva of Raleigh, NC, and sister Catherine Cragle of Hanover Township, PA. She is also survived by her five daughters: Marie (Tom) Gress, Theresa (Gary) Westfall, Rose (Joe) Plummer, Clare (Jim) Common and Angela (Mike) Nedeff; her grandchildren: Rachel (Nick) Zwiesler, Monica, Nathan and Karoline; a great-granddaughter Madison, and many nieces and nephews.



Mary graduated from Plymouth High School in 1947. Upon graduation from Wilkes College in Wilkes Barre, PA, she took employment as a Medical Secretary at the local VA. She married Joseph J. Romanick Jr, August 1956, and was blessed with five daughters. She celebrated 61 years of marriage.



Mary was a Charter Member of St. Peter Parish in Huber Heights. She was active as a CCD Instructor, and volunteered on Parish Council, Parish Commission, Adult and Funeral Choir, Liturgy Committee and chaired the Worship Committee.



Mary was a member of the Retired Officers Wives Club and Antique Society at WPAFB. She enjoyed singing, decorating and home improvement projects. Mary was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed traveling to all 50 states with her husband Joe upon his retirement from WPAFB. The highlight of her international travel was a trip to Gorlice, Poland, her families' homeland.



In 2012, Mary and Joe relocated from Huber Heights, to the Centerville St. Leonard Community. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her strong faith and vibrant spirit will be deeply missed by many.



Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 6 at 10:30 AM, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Centerville, OH 45459. Mass will be Live Streamed and archived on the Parish Website, https://sfacc.org. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mary's memory to the Arthritis Foundation, 3490 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45429.



