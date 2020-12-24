ROMANO, Anthony S. "Tony"



A 53 year resident of Beavercreek, passed away on December 20, 2020, at home. He was preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife



of 58 years, Joyce (Standiford); his parents, Carmine and



Concetta; his sisters, Maria and



Antoinette; and his beloved grandson, Charlie. He is survived by his three children,



Dr. David Romano (Michelle) and daughters, Teresa Bissonett (Terry) and Ann Curry (Kimball); his ten grandchildren, Nicolas (Holly), Christopher (Kaitlin), Joseph (Megan), Zachary (David), Nicole, Clint (Tara), Wendy, Molly, Sam, Alex and eleven great-grandchildren. Tony was born on December 26, 1932, in Bound Brook, New Jersey. His parents immigrated from Boiano, Italy, and he was very proud of his Italian heritage and greatly enjoyed it's history, food and music. Most important in Tony's life were Faith, Family and Friends. He was strong in his belief in God and his Catholic Faith, loved nothing more than being together with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for any and all family gatherings of any kind and valued friendships formed over the years. Tony retired in 1996 after 39 years in public school education with eight years as a music teacher and 31 years in administration. He earned a Doctorate in School Administration and Curriculum along the way. His last 28 years of experience were with the Beavercreek Schools—four years as Ferguson Junior High School Principal and 24 years as Administrative Assistant for Personnel and Information. He was a parishioner of St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church since 1968, served as a lector, Leisure Club President and called the Bingo games at the



annual church picnic for many years. He is past President of the Ohio School Personnel Administrators Association, a



volunteer at Soin Hospital since 2013, sang with the Administrator's Barbershop/Gospel Quartet for 25 years and is enshrined in the Beavercreek HS Athletic Hall of Fame for his 25 years of announcing the High School Girl's home Varsity Basketball games. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held, followed by a celebration of his life to be announced. Contributions in Tony's memory may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church or to the Beavercreek City Schools. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

