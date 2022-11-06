dayton-daily-news logo
X

ROMER, LeRoy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ROMER, LeRoy F. "Butch"

Age 87, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 12:00-noon, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, Ohio.

Please refer to the Westbrock Funeral Home site for additional information. www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc

1712 Wayne Ave

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
TINNERMAN, David
2
GREEN, Eugene
3
ALDEN, Jonathan
4
ZARKA, Michael
5
ATWATER, Edward
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top