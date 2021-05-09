ROMER, Victor Michael
Victor Michael Romer, age 77, of Dayton, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at his residence. In addition to his
parents, Thelma (Millet) and Elroy Romer, Victor was preceded in death by his sisters, Carolyn Chaney and Marcia Brown. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Stacey and his
sister Alain (Toby) Rion, brothers-in-law Kenny Brown and Bob Chaney, two grandchildren: Sara and Dylan Stacey and
numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends. Victor was a US Army veteran and served in the
Vietnam War. Family will receive friends to celebrate the life of Victor from 5-7 PM, Monday, May 10, 2021, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH.
Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com.
Funeral Home Information
Morris Sons Funeral Home
1771 E. Dorothy Lane
Kettering, OH
45429
https://www.morris-sons.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral