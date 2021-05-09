X

ROMER, Victor Michael

Victor Michael Romer, age 77, of Dayton, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at his residence. In addition to his

parents, Thelma (Millet) and Elroy Romer, Victor was preceded in death by his sisters, Carolyn Chaney and Marcia Brown. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Stacey and his

sister Alain (Toby) Rion, brothers-in-law Kenny Brown and Bob Chaney, two grandchildren: Sara and Dylan Stacey and

numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends. Victor was a US Army veteran and served in the

Vietnam War. Family will receive friends to celebrate the life of Victor from 5-7 PM, Monday, May 10, 2021, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH.

