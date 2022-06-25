ROMERO, Jonathan Joseph



Age 69, passed away on 5-30-22. He was born 4-7-1953, to the late Anthony and Irene Romero. Jonathan attended Colonel White High School, graduated in 1971, and then graduated from ITT technical school. Jonathan worked at Pitney Bowes for many years as a computer programmer; before moving on to various other work-related interests. He enjoyed collecting items such as knives, rings, guns, pipes, anime and manga books, and much more. He was an avid reader and could tell you about almost anything you asked. Jonathan is survived by daughters Danielle Quillen, Nicole Weaver, and grandchildren. A memorial celebration of his life will be held on June 25th at 3 pm at the Ohio Pike Church of God in Cincinnati.



Instead of flowers, the family suggests donations to



(Middleton Gun Club).

