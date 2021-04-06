X

ROMINE, Charles

ROMINE, Jr.,

Charles Argonne

Age 55, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 12 pm, Saturday, April 10th at United Missionary Baptist Church, 900 Lexington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45402 with Pastor, Dr. Leroy Cothran officiating. Walk-through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

