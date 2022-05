RONTO, Gregory Geno



Born 11-14-49. Lived in Middletown, OH, died 5-4-22. Preceding in death by his mother



Evelyn Adam's and Sandy



Ronto. He leaves behind a son Greg S. Ronto, grandson Tyler Ronto and great-grandson Houston Ronto, sisters Shirley Lockhart, Alexis Duboi and



Patricia Eaton.