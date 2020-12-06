ROOF, J. Eric "Rick"



January 1950-December 2020. The Roof Family lost their hero when he died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, December 3rd, 2020. J Eric Roof went to his heavenly home to join the love of his life, best friend, and wife of 50 years, Nancy Roof, who preceded him in death. "Rick" as he was known to those close to him, was the loving, caring, and proud



father of three children,



Matthew Roof, Marcus Roof, and Mindy Roof, who loved their father as a hero, teacher, and confidant. They will survive him in death as his greatest legacy. He was also the Father-in-law to Tracee (Burke) Roof, wife of Marcus Roof, who he loved as one of his own. He was a proud and loving grandfather to 4 adoring grandchildren, Taylor Roof, Lauren Edwards, Jacob Edwards, and Anna Roof with whom he spent countless hours telling stories of past adventures, creating numerous crafts and projects, walking unmeasurable steps down his country lane, and racking up miles on golf cart rides in the woods. Rick is also survived in death by one sister, Judy (Roof) Wollenberg, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. He will be remembered fondly and honored as a decorated Marine Vietnam Veteran,and Air Force Airman with over 20 years of service to his country, who in his retirement loved to plant trees on his farm, spend time with his family, and quietly give to those in need. The wishes of Rick's dearly departed wife were that in lieu of funeral services and flowers, a donation be given in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help children who are fighting to live long and fulfilling lives like she and her husband had the opportunity to share together. Nancy was Rick's biggest love and reason for living. He did everything in his power to provide Nancy with her every wish during their 50-year marriage. With this in mind, the family has requested that all donations and tokens of appreciation in remembrance of J Eric (Rick) Roof be



given to the St. Jude Nancy J. Roof Memorial Fund



https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6677869&pg=personal&fr_id=39300. The family would like to thank everyone for their love, support, and memories shared with our cherished father. Condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org.



