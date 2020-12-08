X

ROOSA, James

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

ROOSA, James B.

Age 86, Monroe, died Saturday, December 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Full obituary and online condolences are available at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

