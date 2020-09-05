X

ROOT, Gregory

ROOT, Gregory Lee Gregory Lee Root, born in Madison, WI, November 13, 1948, to Marguerite (Fleenor) and Forrest K. Root, died August 20, 2020, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his brothers, Robert of Accokeek, MD; Deane Root (Doris) of Pittsburgh, PA; Thomas (Diane) of Albuquerque, NM; and sisters, Carolyn Ohlemacher (James) of Sandusky, OH; and Meredith Alvarado (Philip) Alvarado of Westerville, OH; and by nine nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews. Greg was a long term employee of Rush Transportation and Logistics. Due to COVID-19, a private burial will be held at a later date.

