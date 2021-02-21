ROSE, Carlos



Age 85, of Franklin, OH, died Tuesday, February 19, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born April 7, 1935, the son of late Orbin and Hazel (Duff) Rose. Carlos is preceded in death by his father, Orbin Rose and his mother Hazel (Duff) Rose, his brothers Lincoln and Roy Rose and his sister-in-law Dorothy Kirby. Carlos is



survived by his wife of 64 years, Marlene (Kirby) Rose, his brothers Vernon (Trish) Rose and Charles Rose and many



nieces and nephews. Carlos was employed by Maxwell Paper for 18 years and Armco Park for 9 years before retiring. He was a loving husband, brother and uncle.



Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 1 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1327 E. 2nd St. Franklin, OH with Pastor Frank Kelly and Bruce Cornett officiating. Burial will be at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11am to 1 pm at the funeral home. Memories or online condolences may be left for the family at



www.andersonf-h.com



