dayton-daily-news logo
X

ROSE, DAVID

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ROSE, David Arthur

David Arthur Rose, 76, of Springfield, passed away October 13, 2022, in Miami Valley Hospital following a valiant struggle with failing health. He was born April 3, 1946, in Springfield, the son of Evelyne Rose. Dave was a member of the Union Club and had been employed at Cooper Energy and GOKOH in Troy. He enjoyed classic cars, attending car shows and watching the Cincinnati Reds. Dave was a loving husband, father and Pa Pa. His family was the most important thing in his life. He will be remembered as a kind, caring and gentle man who always loved to share a joke. Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years, Ruth Ann (Baker) Rose; three children: Brian Rose, Todd (Chris) Rose and Eric (Kellie) Rose; seven grandchildren: Katie, Jackson, Maddy, Lauran, Landon, Hudson and Emmalyn; one brother, Oren Rose (Myrene) and numerous nieces and nephews including special niece, Connie. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Rose; a sister, Mary Catherine Petticrew and his mother. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM, Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Thursday in the funeral home with Glen Massie officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
FREY, Margaret
2
WATSON, Pauline
3
STAVNITSKI, George
4
TODD, Dorothy
5
WEGLEY, Betty
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top