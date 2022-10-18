ROSE, David Arthur



David Arthur Rose, 76, of Springfield, passed away October 13, 2022, in Miami Valley Hospital following a valiant struggle with failing health. He was born April 3, 1946, in Springfield, the son of Evelyne Rose. Dave was a member of the Union Club and had been employed at Cooper Energy and GOKOH in Troy. He enjoyed classic cars, attending car shows and watching the Cincinnati Reds. Dave was a loving husband, father and Pa Pa. His family was the most important thing in his life. He will be remembered as a kind, caring and gentle man who always loved to share a joke. Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years, Ruth Ann (Baker) Rose; three children: Brian Rose, Todd (Chris) Rose and Eric (Kellie) Rose; seven grandchildren: Katie, Jackson, Maddy, Lauran, Landon, Hudson and Emmalyn; one brother, Oren Rose (Myrene) and numerous nieces and nephews including special niece, Connie. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Rose; a sister, Mary Catherine Petticrew and his mother. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM, Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Thursday in the funeral home with Glen Massie officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

