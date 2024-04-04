Rose, Jr., Dennis G.



ROSE, Dennis G. Jr., age 59, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, March 29, 2024 at Carillon Health & Rehab. Dennis was a Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Supervisor at Adare Pharma Solutions for 23 years. He played sports his entire life and was an avid bowler and loved golfing. Dennis enjoyed coaching his kids in soccer and JV basketball and also was a huge UD Flyer Fan. He was preceded in death by his son, Samuel Rose; and mother, Diann Rose. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Connie M.; daughters, Cara Rose of FL and Carly Rose of Huber Heights; son, Dennis G. Rose III of Huber Heights; father, Dennis G. Rose,Sr.; brother & sister-in-law, Dave & Michelle Rose of Huber Heights; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Charlie & Sue Seldenright; brother-in-law, Blair (Beth) Seldenright; sister-in-law, Pam (Carl) Johnson; host of nieces & nephews; and many other relatives & friends.



Gathering of Family & Friends will be held from 1-3 PM, Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Farm Sanctuary at www.ourfarmsanctuary.org in Dennis's memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com