ROSE, Donna



Donna Rose, of Beavercreek, dear friend, loving sister and aunt, and cherished companion, peacefully passed into the spirit realm of the sacred, divine, consciousness, Friday, January 22, 2021. She was born on April 12, 1949, to Lewis T. and Lillian L. Peterson (Reichbauer). Donna is survived by her brother, Bruce L. Peterson (Tara Estabrook); sister, Tina L.



Peterson; nieces, Lillian J. Peterson Naghski (Jon Naghski) and Mariah Jones-Peterson; grand-niece, Ayla Hayes Rose, close friends Maggie Reck, Cheryl Nigg, Caryl Thomas, and Larry Steinke, as well as a host of other family members and friends. Donna graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1967 and attended the University of Southern Mississippi, BA, class of 1971. Always a lover of adventure and exploration, Donna was drawn to the beauty and majesty of the Southwest and made Albuqueaue her home for almost thirty years. She dedicated her professional career to working with kids receiving special education and mental health services, and earned her Masters in Education from the College of Santa Fe. Over the years Donna created play based therapy programs, taught in the classroom, trained other teachers, and had her hand in



developing stronger programs for the students most in need. Donna fell in love easily. Whether it be with a piece of art, a stranger on a train, or a particularly gnarly trail through the mountains, Donna found intrigue in all that the world and the people in it had to offer. She approached dying the same way she approached living, with curiosity and intentional acts of ceremony and care for others. She was committed to



personal growth and spiritual expansion and used the last



several years of her life to reconnect with old friends, make art, and meditate on approaching life's less favorable



offerings with patience and ease. With deep gratitude the family wishes to thank Donna's hospice teams, both in-home, and in-patient at Hospice of Dayton for the exceptional and tender care provided. No services will be held at this time, but we look forward to hosting a celebration in honor of Donna's life when circumstances allow. In loving memory of Donna, contributions may be made to the following organizations: Southwest Indian Foundation: www.southwestindian.com; The Noble Circle Project: www.noblecircle.org; The Dayton Foodbank: www.thefoodbankdayton.org; WYSO Public Radio: www.wyso.org; Hospice of Dayton: www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/, or NDI New Mexico, (motivational dance and healthy life-style programs for kids in NM): www.ndi-nm.org. To view a full version of the obituary or to leave a message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

