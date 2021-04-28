X

ROSE, Dorothy

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

ROSE, Dorothy L.

88, formerly of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Christian Health Center in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born in Lee County, Kentucky, on January 12, 1933, to parents, Willard and Dovie Creech. Dorothy moved to

Middletown in 1947. She was very much a people person and enjoyed her career as a switchboard operator/receptionist for companies such as Ohio Bell, Montgomery Ward, Carter Beverages, the Middletown

Journal and Miami University Middletown. Dorothy was a Kentucky Colonel and loved to cook and work in her garden. Dorothy is survived by her son, Larry A. (Gwen) Wolf; three grandchildren, Leah (Bobby) Inman, Tana (Steven) Buck and Micah Wolf; two great-granddaughters, Graycn and Aria

Inman; and her sister, Jackie Creech. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required for all who attend. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.