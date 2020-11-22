X

ROSE, Eva

ajc.com

Obituaries | 6 hours ago

ROSE, Eva B.

Eva B. Rose 89, of Middletown, died on November 18, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born on August 7, 1931, to Charley and Mabel (Lundy)

Coffey. Eva is survived by her children, Ronald Dale, Patricia Lynn, Paul Douglas, Mark Kelly, Kimberly Frances, Karen Leslie (Tom); 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Tom Marsh; great-grandson, Chace; great-granddaughter, Alexa; siblings, James (Margie), Pauline (John), William, Charles (Yuluva), and Patsy (Bill). Visitation will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 am with Dr. Dan Flory officiating at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203-1742. Masks and social distancing

