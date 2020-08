ROSE, Lola Faye Age 81, of Franklin, passed Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Carlisle Manor Health Care. Visitation Friday, August 7, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Hickory Flat Cemetery, St. Clair Township. Her complete obituary may be seen at www.herr-riggs.com.