ROSE, Sr., Mark "Poppy"



Age 93, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Friday, December 18, 2020. Visitation 4 - 6 p.m., Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 6 p.m. For complete obituary see daltonfh.net