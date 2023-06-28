Rose, Robert Dale



Robert Dale Rose, 82, of Medway, passed away June 21, 2023. Visitation will be held from 12:00PM until 1:00PM Thursday in The First Church of the Open Bible, 644 Selma Road, Springfield, Funeral services will follow at 1:00PM. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Full obituary may be viewed and condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com