ROSE, Roy

Age 71 of West Carrollton, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 6, 1949, in Franklin, the son of Orbin and Hazel (Duff) Rose.

Funeral services will be Monday, 11:00 am at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am.

Burial in Hill-Grove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.




Anderson Funeral Home

1357 E 2nd St

Franklin, OH

45005

