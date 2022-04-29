dayton-daily-news logo
ROSE, Jr., Russell

Russell Rose Jr., 58, of Trenton, passed away on April 22, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 6, 1964, the son of Russell Rose Sr. and Patricia (Lawson) Rose. Russell enjoyed riding

motorcycles and working outdoors. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his sister Deborah Crouch.

Russell is survived by his father, Russell Rose Sr.; sister, Wanda Johnson; brother, Terry (Vicki) Rose; Kelly Rose; son, Sean Rose; daughter, Stephanie (Will) Scott; grandchildren, Trey and Arianna Scott; nephews, Adam (Jessie) Crouch, Ron

(Stacy) Crouch Jr., and Logan Peters.

Visitation will be 12:00 -1:00 pm on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow

at 1:00 pm with Pastor Paul Hensley officiating. Burial will

be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit

www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

