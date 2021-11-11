ROSE, Sheila Ann



Sheila Ann Rose, age 64 of Vandalia, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 5, 2021. She was born on



November 28, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Glenn and Pauline Hampton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Ilean Rose; father-in-law,



Robert Rose; two sisters-in-law, Jackie Rose and Shirley



Hampton; and two nephews, Curt Perrin and Ryan Stahler. Sheila is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, Rick Rose; son, Matt Rose; brother, Ron Hampton of Vandalia, Ohio; two brothers-in-law, Randy Rose and Mike Rose; sister-in-law, Mary (Joe) Addy of Sidney, Ohio. She is also survived by numerous family, friends, co-workers, and her dogs, Monte and Simba. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center in Shelia's memory. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home-South Chapel located at 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439.



Funeral Service will be officiated by Pastor Doug Surber



at 1:00 pm following the visitation. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

