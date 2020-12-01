X

ROSE, SIMON

ajc.com

Obituaries | 10 hours ago

ROSE, Simon

Age 103 of Beavercreek passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his residence. He is survived by his wife Geneva of Beavercreek, children; Thomas of Beavercreek, Steve of Florida, Tammy of Xenia; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Simon retired from GM, attended Aley United Methodist Church and was a US Army veteran of WWII. Funeral Service 2 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. Entombment in Byron Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call from 12 noon until 2pm Thursday at the funeral home. On line condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-beavercreek-chapel/6927?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.