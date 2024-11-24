Rose, Wayne H.



Wayne H. Rose age 94 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Wednesday November 20, 2024 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 14, 1930 the son of Thomas and Irma (Williams) Rose. In 1955 he married Janet L. Couch and she preceded him in death in 1988. He later married Lois Todd in 1994. Mr. Rose was a dedicated Hamilton Police officer retiring with over 30 years of service.



Survivors include his wife, Lois; two children, Steven W. (Linda) Rose and Crystal (Mark) Bowling. Lois' children Fred (Angie) Boggess; 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.



Besides his first wife, he was also preceded in death by his son, Maury Goebel.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday November 26, 2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by entombment in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00PM Tuesday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donate to Hospice of Cincinnati Inpatient Care Centers - https://hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate/.



