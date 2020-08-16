ROSELLE, Raymond Raymond Roselle, age 60, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Raymond was born on April 6, 1960, to parents, Harold and Shirley (Tate) Roselle. Raymond was a graduate of Chaminade High School. Preceding him in death were his father, Harold Roselle and his niece, Stephanie Roselle. Survivors include his mother, Shirley; brother, Steve Roselle; sister, Catherine Miniard (nephew, Daryl (Billie)); sister, Susan Roselle (nieces, Kari Schlemann (Mike), Kelly Chubb (Doug, Cora); one aunt, Mary Roepken; one uncle, Jerry Roselle; and many cousins and friends. Many thanks to Places for taking care of Raymond these last years. A private family burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Chaplain Billie, officiating. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com or Steve Roselle and Sue Roselle Facebook to leave a memory of Raymond or a condolence to his family.

