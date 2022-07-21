ROSENBERGER, Ralph J. "Curly"



Ralph J. "Curly" Rosenberger, age 91, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on April 4, 1931, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Harry and Rose (Sauerland) Rosenberger. He attended St. Joseph School and graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School with the class of 1949. He was a corporal in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. On November 22, 1956, he married Barbara J. Mosely at St. Lawrence Catholic Church and together they raised three children. Ralph was employed at Canteen Vending Corporation where he was a regional vice-president, retiring in 1987. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife, Barb Rosenberger; three children, Rick (Vikki) Rosenberger, Karen (Ken) Mueller, and Kim (Anthony) Fogle; four grandchildren, Brittni O'Leary, Lauren Schloemer, Whitney Mueller, and Madison Rosenberger; three great-grandchildren, Chelsey, Christian, and Riley; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Bailey Rose Fogle; and two sisters, Marianne Williams and Ruth Williams. There will be a visitation at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3028 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45015 on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery in Hamilton. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church or to Badin High School for the Mueller Stadium Fund, 571 New London Road, Hamilton, OH 45013. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, Ohio, is assisting the family. Online condolences at



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com