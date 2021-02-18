ROSENGARTEN, Edward Louis "Ed"



83, of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 24, 1937, the son of the late Gregory and Helen Rosengarten. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Gregory M. Rosengarten. Ed is survived by his daughter, Lori Robinson; grandchildren, Danielle Debruge and Derek Robinson; great-granddaughter, Taylor Holladay; brother, Robert (Carol) Rosengarten; sister-in-law, Geraldine Rosengarten; many



loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Ed was a United States Navy Veteran, serving his country proudly in the Korean War. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of the American Vets Post #2003, where he served as a Commander, and VFW Post #9927 for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and spending time with his friends at the AMVETS. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00am, on Monday, February 22, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where services will begin at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. To share a memory of Ed with the family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com