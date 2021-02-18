X

ROSENGARTEN, Edward

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

ROSENGARTEN, Edward Louis "Ed"

83, of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 24, 1937, the son of the late Gregory and Helen Rosengarten. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Gregory M. Rosengarten. Ed is survived by his daughter, Lori Robinson; grandchildren, Danielle Debruge and Derek Robinson; great-granddaughter, Taylor Holladay; brother, Robert (Carol) Rosengarten; sister-in-law, Geraldine Rosengarten; many

loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Ed was a United States Navy Veteran, serving his country proudly in the Korean War. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of the American Vets Post #2003, where he served as a Commander, and VFW Post #9927 for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and spending time with his friends at the AMVETS. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00am, on Monday, February 22, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where services will begin at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. To share a memory of Ed with the family, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.