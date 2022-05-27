ROSS, Ashley Nicole



24 Apr 1988 – 17 May 2022



Ashley's life passed by way too soon; she still had so many amazing years ahead of her to watch her daughters grow up. Ashley was born in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from Beavercreek High School. She was raised by her grandparents, Carol and Jack Mullins since she was a baby and whom she always considered her parents.



Ashley was always full of life and energy and grew up to be a beautiful young lady and mother. She always had to do things her way, on her timeline, and sometimes had to learn things the hard way. She loved coloring hair, spending time with family, watching funny YouTube videos, being super silly and trying to make people laugh, playing with their new puppy "River" and family at the park, spending time with her fiancé James, but most of all, she loved the time she had with her daughters.



Ashley had recently got engaged to her high school sweetheart James Hoard and was so excited for their future together as a family. If you would ask Ashley what her greatest



achievement was though, she would say without a doubt,



giving birth to her two beautiful daughters Isabela and MaKenna. She loved and adored her daughters so much, and they loved her. They were her world.



It took a little time for Ashley to figure out what she wanted to do in life. Once she figured it out though, there was no stopping her. A few years ago, she was so proud to become a certified Cosmetologist. If you were family, you quickly



became her next experiment. I think she surprised herself at how good she became at her craft. She truly enjoyed getting to know her customers and took pride in helping them look their best. I know many of them held a very special place in her heart.



Her ultimate achievement was dedicating her life to Jesus through Baptism, with her family by her side. It breaks our heart that Ashley is no longer on this earth with us, but we are comforted knowing her spirit and soul will live with us forever. She was truly loved by so many.



Ashley is survived by: Daughters Isabella and Makenna Ross; her Fiancée James Hoard: her loving Grandparents who parented Ashley, (Jack and Carol Mullins); her Aunt and Uncle, Kim and Mark Human; Cousins Luke, Josh and Noah Human, Monica Lawrence and Sean Weinel; and many dear friends she considered her extended family. Aunt Deborah (Mark)



Randall, Cousins: Jordan and Nathaniel Randall, Brian Dague Jr., Melinda (Daniel) Eliassen with Caleb and Grace, Thomas (Kayla) Dague with AJ, Sarah (Josh) Blaine with DJ, Tristen and Jaxxon, Walter (Jennifer) Dague, Phillip Dague with Marcus, Jack (Taylor) Dague.



The family will be holding a Celebration of Life Service in Ashley's honor in the coming month. If you would like to



attend, please contact a family member and we can let you know when the details are set.



Please keep Ashley, Isabella, MaKenna, and Ashley's entire family in your prayers.

