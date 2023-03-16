ROSS, Helen Edith



Of Dayton, Ohio, cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on March 13th, 2023, at age 87. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Allen R. Ross, and her parents Max and Rachel Zeidman of Wheeling, West Virginia. Helen is very proudly survived by 3 wonderful, caring sons, David (Debbie), Rick, and Marc (Donna); 4 terrific, loving grandchildren, Rachel (Harry) Wolff, Cameron (Scott) Fussey, Gabriel, and Carter; 3 adorable great grandsons, Miles and Evan Wolff, and August Fussey. Helen was known for her razor-sharp sense of humor, and always had a joke (or ten) to share. She was born in Wheeling, West Virginia and graduated from Triadelphia High School. Helen attended Carnegie Institute of Technology, then transferred to The Ohio State University, receiving her B.A. in Home Economics in 1956. She was on the faculty of O.S.U. Extension Service for 3 years, where she wrote a regular Home Economics bulletin, and hosted a daily WOSU radio show as well as the occasional TV program. Helen managed her husband's dental practice in Trotwood for over 30 years, and also ran her own gift shop called Gifts & Games in North Dayton. Her son Rick worked there alongside her, launching a candy business that he grew into a global candy design and packaging company, Galerie. After retiring from dentistry, Helen and Allen worked in the candy business. Helen loved working in the Galerie Retail Center, which connected her to her time at Gifts & Games with her son. Helen and her husband loved theater and traveling and made sure their grandchildren did as well - there was always a Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park ticket for a grandchild passing through town. She was well known for having the perfect hat for every occasion, with a collection fit for a queen. Helen was a member of Temple Israel in Dayton since 1961 and served with various Women's organizations. Burial will be held at Riverview Cemetery (1809 W Schantz Ave, Dayton, OH 45409) on Sunday, March 19th at 1 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m. at Temple Israel (130 Riverside Drive, Dayton, OH 45405). Immediately following the service, please join the family for a reception and gathering of happy memories. Shiva will be held in Kettering from 6-9 p.m. at One Lincoln Park (590 Isaac Prugh Way, Kettering, OH 45429). Family will also receive friends in Cincinnati on Monday, March 20th from 5-8 p.m. at the temporary residence of Rick Ross (The Edgecliff, 2200 Victory Parkway #2606, Cincinnati, OH 45206). The family invites all who attend any of the gatherings to wear a festive hat in Helen's honor and bring your best joke. Contributions may be made to Temple Israel, Hospice of Dayton, or a charity of your choice. Glickler Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

