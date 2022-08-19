ROSS, Martin Luther "Marty"



Age 74, of Middletown, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. Marty was the manager of the Eagles Aerie 528 for 35 years before retiring in 2011. Among survivors is his wife, Jean Ross. His complete obituary may be seen at www.herr-riggs.com Also look on this website for an announcement of the date, time and place of the Celebration Of Life for Marty. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044 Phone: 513-422-4545.

