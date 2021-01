ROSS, Rawlyn Royal



Rawlyn Royal Ross, from Catlin, Ill, was ushered into the



presence of Jesus at age 89 on Monday, January 18, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send a note of appreciation to any medical professional. A gathering will be held later in Catlin, Ill, with the burial of ashes of both he and his loving wife Joann at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Catlin. For full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit



www.routsong.com