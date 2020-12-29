ROSS, Skylier "Gun Gun"



Age 16, of Dayton, was born December 26, 2003, to Janna House & Skylier Ross. He



departed his earthly life to be with the Lord December 17, 2020, in the comfort of his own home surrounded by those who loved him. Skylier attended Trotwood Madison High School. Celebration of life will be held 12 noon, Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Dominion Ministries International, 6542 N. Union Road, Clayton, OH. Family will receive friends at 11 am until time of service. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

